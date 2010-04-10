Four missing West Virginia coal miners found dead

By The Associated Press

MONTCOAL, WV (AP) – Crews have found the bodies of four miners missing nearly a week since an explosion at a West Virginia coal mine, bringing the death toll to 29.

West Virginia Governor Joe Manchin said, "This part of the journey has ended. Now it's time to heal."

Officials say the mission now is to recover all 22 bodies still inside the Upper Big Branch mine 30 miles south of Charleston.

Seven other bodies were recovered after the blast Monday and two other miners were injured.

The raised death toll makes it the worst coal mine disaster in the U.S. since 1970 when 38 were killed at Finley Coal Co. in Hyden, Kentucky.

Authorities said early Saturday that they will start bringing out the bodies so they can be identified.

