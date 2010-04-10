Group urges action to keep Asian Carp out of Great Lakes

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP/KFVS) - The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) has passed a resolution asking for the separation of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River watersheds in an effort to stop the spread of the invasive Asian carp species.

NWF board member Clark Bullard of Illinois calls Asian carp a "grave threat" and says the resolution passed Friday a "call for action."

Asian carp can weigh as much as 100 pounds and consume up to 40 percent of their body weight daily in plankton, the base of the food chain for Great Lakes fish.

Many fear the invasive species could destroy the $7 billion fishing industry if they reach the Great Lakes and throw off the balance of the ecosystem.

