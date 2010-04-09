Six Benton, MO residents arrested, charged with making meth

By Heartland News

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - Six Scott County residents were arrested Thursday in connection with making meth.

Detectives went to the home of Christopher Copeland on the Southwest Loop outside Benton after reports of drug activity. According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, Copeland admitted to the detectives that he had made meth the night before.

Detectives searched the home and reportedly found several meth precursors along with some meth.

Christopher H. Copeland, 42, was then arrested. He was charged with making a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Copeland's wife, Tammy J. Copeland, 45, and her son Raymond K. Marshall, 22, were also arrested. Both were charged with making a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

While investigating, detectives were lead to a second home outside of Benton. Detectives searched this home and reportedly found several bags containing what they believed to be meth, several chemicals, cold pills and precursors used in making meth.

Detectives arrested Travis W. Gibson, 36; Nicole M. Welker, 21 and Jacob D. Jungers, 18, at the home.

Gibson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of meth precursors with the intent to manufacture.

Welker was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Jungers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

