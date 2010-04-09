Charleston man arrested on crack cocaine charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston man arrested on crack cocaine charge

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Scott County deputies arrested a Charleston man accused of possessing of crack cocaine.

Officers stopped 31-year-old George Kent for driving while his license was suspended.

Inside his vehicle they found a white rock-like substance which turned out to be cocaine.

Kent was taken to jail on $15,000 bond.

