Charleston man arrested on crack cocaine charge

By Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Scott County deputies arrested a Charleston man accused of possessing of crack cocaine.

Officers stopped 31-year-old George Kent for driving while his license was suspended.

Inside his vehicle they found a white rock-like substance which turned out to be cocaine.

Kent was taken to jail on $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.