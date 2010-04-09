McCracken Co. man charged with sex crimes against 14 year old - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. man charged with sex crimes against 14 year old

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Heartland News 

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A McCracken County man faces multiple sex crimes investigators say he committed against a 14-year-old girl.

Shaun Haley, 28,  had sex with the 14-year old girl at least seven times along with other sexual acts, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

When investigating, deputies found Haley also had several cell phone videos and photos of the juvenile, in the nude and performing sexual intercourse.

Haley is now charged with seven counts of third degree rape, two counts of 3rd degree sodomy and two counts of possessing child porn.

