Family asks for help to finding missing Pittsburg, IL man

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Thursday afternoon Illinois State Police finished an air search for a missing Pittsburg man and found nothing. Authorities say no one has seen 27-year old Joel Moore for nearly two weeks.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says Joel was last seen and heard from on March 27. Apparently, he sent a text message to his brother Nathan. The message said he was going to visit old friends. But investigators don't know where or who.

Joel and Nathan live together in Pittsburg, Illinois. Nathan said an old co-worker saw his brother driving on Route 13 East of Harrisburg the evening of the 27th. Nathan said did not expect Joel to come home that Saturday night.

"But I was expecting him on Sunday or to hear from him or something on the 28 or 29 and when I hadn't heard anything from him I started to worry," Nathan Moore said.

"It's just kind of like he vanished. There's no car, there's no cell phone, it's just really odd," Joel's mom Myona Moore added.

Sheriff Vick says Joel did not take any personal travel items with him. He says since Joel went missing there has been no calls from his cell phone and no money transactions to his bank account. Nathan added Joel communicated regularly with family members. Those are all things, Vick says are indicators of a possible problem. But with no evidence of a crime, Vick said resources are limited to find Joel.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's department at 618.997.6541 or your local police department.

