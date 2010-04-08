Blue Cross/Blue Shield lays off 125 in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blue Cross/Blue Shield lays off 125 in Cape Girardeau

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Missouri will layoff 125 employees from their Cape Girardeau office, according to Deb Wiethop, the Human Resources director for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Missouri.

The layoffs include 33 claims people and 92 people who handle doctor/provider calls.

Employees were given the notice Thursday, Wiethop said.  The claims people were given 30 days notice, while the others positions were given 60 days notice.  They will be offered severance packages.

Employees received an email from the company at 10:30 a.m. saying there would be a staff meeting at 2 p.m. at an off-site location.

Wiethop said the layoffs were needed because of membership loss nationwide.

Some of the jobs will go to Indiana, Wiethop said, while other positions will be outsourced by another provider.  Some employees said they are hearing some of the jobs could be going to the Philippines or other countries.

The BCBS office in Worthington, Ohio will be laying off 139 people.

The Cape Girardeau office opened in the late 1990's.

