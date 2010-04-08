MO Senate approves legislation to allow year-round classes

By Heartland News

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Legislation that would allow school districts to decide whether to hold classes year-round and allow teachers to be paid on a merit system is making its way to the governor's desk.

The Senate gave first-round approval to the education bill Wednesday.

House members endorsed their own education bill that gives school districts more freedom on setting their budget.

The budget flexibility in the House bill would be temporary.

Under the Senate bill, school boards could vote to adopt a year-round schedule.

Teachers could decide to give up tenure and accept a merit pay system if a school district decides to implement it.

Schools also could choose to offer two start dates for new kindergarten classes.

