Man charged with murder after toddler death

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a man in the death of an Eldorado toddler.

Four-year-old Jessika James died in June 2009.

Paramedics responding to a 911 call found James unresponsive and in critical condition.

She later died at a St. Louis hospital.

Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw says a St. Louis medical examiner recently ruled her death a homicide, saying the little girl died from a blow to the back of her head.

Now, 32-year-old Richard Turner II is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Turner was dating the child's mother when the crime took place.

Police arrested Turner Thursday at the Saline County Courthouse where he faced a judge on an unrelated case.

He was taken to the Saline County Jail on $1 million bond.

