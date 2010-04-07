Police search for burglary suspect in Nashville, IL

By Heartland News

NASHVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a Nashville business was burglarized on Monday.

The surveillance video showed that the burglary at Rush In 2 Jolly's happened between 2:25 a.m. and 3:35 a.m., according to ISP.

Two people entered the building and damaged several things while reportedly searching for money.

The amount of damage and theft has not been determined yet.

Police only have surveillance photos of the suspects.

If anyone can identify the person in the photos or has information about the burglary, police ask them to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 618-327-8274.

