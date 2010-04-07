Salon owners steamed over tanning tax - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salon owners steamed over tanning tax

By Holly Brantley - email

(KFVS) - Tanning salon owners are hot over a tax that goes into effect this summer.

It's part of the Health Care Reform Bill.  The tax is supposed to bring in $2.7 billion in funding for the health care bill over the next 10 years.

"I think it's very unfair," said Tiffany O'Neal, owner of Tanic Tan in Sikeston.

Come July 1, prices for customers who use tanning beds will be taxed an extra 10 percent.

"I feel like there are other areas they could focus on besides tanning," said O'Neal.

While she says her customers will stick around, she feels it's silly and targets an industry she says is usually made up of small business owners like herself.

Customers like Lydia King say the tax is too high, but she'll still tan.

"It's crazy," said King.

"It's a little silly," said Katie Byrd. "But, it's not going to stop me from tanning." 

O'Neal and other salon owners say the tax will mean customers will pay a few more dollars for their tanning package.  It doesn't effect spray tans. 

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

