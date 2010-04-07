Sikeston City Council approves bill to require Sudafed prescription

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Sikeston City Council approved a bill Monday that requires a prescription to buy Sudafed.

The bill is part of the city's pro-active approach in the war against meth.

Authorities in Sikeston say meth is still a growing problem. Some pharmacists agree and say they are excited about the new ordinance.

According to some pharmacists, the bill shouldn't cause too many problems for customers.

Pharmacist Mike Tullis says it should take effect quickly.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.