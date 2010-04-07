Police look for man charged with child porn, sexual assault

By Heartland News

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man charged with crimes against children.

Monty W. Englehart, 36, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of child pornography.

Englehart was told to register as a child sex offender, but according to police he never did.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Englehart's last known address is Metropolis, IL. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Illinois State Police, Massac County Sheriff's Office and Metropolis Police Department ask you to contact your local police department if you see Englehart.

