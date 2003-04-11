Brian Hente - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brian Hente

My youngest son, Airman 1st. Class Brain J. Hente is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, at Elemendorf A.F.Base Alaska, as a crew chief on the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter. He is doing his part to defend our freedom, and for that we are very proud. He is truley our hero!     John and Carol Hente  (Mom and Dad)

 

Powered by Frankly