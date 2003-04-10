Robin Stagner - Anniston, MO

Rob is a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He grew up in Charleston. Currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He serves as an EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Tech.All of his family and friends are very proud of him and support him. Rob is a thoughtful caring patriot that would do anything to help his country and fellow man.

His very proud Marine Mom and Marine Step-Dad, Dotty and Steve Ward.