Logan Kirk

PFC Logan N. Kirk is from Benton, Mo. He is a 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly. He is currently stationed at Fort Drum, NY, where he has deployment orders to Afghanistan. He has already served one tour there. He was married Feb. 15, 2003, after he received his orders. His bride, Germaine, is a pre-med student in Long Island, NY. Logan is the son of John and Julia Kirk of Benton, Mo. Logan, we love you and miss you.

Julia