Two arrested after armed robbery at Perryville pharmacy

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perryville Police arrested two people accused of armed robbery a pharmacy Tuesday.

Jennifer Difani, 19, and Jesse Wages, 25, both of Perryville each face a robbery 1st degree class A felony charge.

A worker at Healthcare Pharmacy in Perryville called 911 at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday saying a woman wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark hat, and white pants displayed a small caliber semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

An officer noticed a suspicious looking car in the area and tried to stop it. The driver drove several blocks before stopping. Police found a green hooded sweatshirt, white pants and a small caliber handgun in the car.

The driver, Jesse Wages and passenger, Jennifer Difani were arrested and taken to the Perryville Police Department.

Police also found the stolen money in Difani's possession.

Police say Wages parked near Healthcare Pharmacy while Difani went into the store. Once the suspect got the cash from the clerk, police say she fled from the scene and Wages picked her up.

Their bond was set at $100,000 cash only for each.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Perry County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation.

