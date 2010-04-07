Carrier Mills man arrested on several meth charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carrier Mills man arrested on several meth charges

By Heartland News

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Carrier Mills man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to reports of ether coming from a house.

The Saline County Sheriff's Department says Jarrod K. VanDyke, 29, was arrested at a home at 130 Dannie Road.

He was preliminarily charged with possession of meth and meth making materials, possession of drug paraphernalia, making meth, disposing of meth and aggravated participation of making meth.

