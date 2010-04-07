Trial underway for woman accused of murdering 3-yr.-old daughter

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A murder trial is underway in Marion for a woman accused of killing her three-year-old daughter.

Karrae Starr faces two counts of murder in Williamson County.

Police were called to an apartment building in Herrin, Illinois in September 2008.

Someone called 911 about an unresponsive child in an apartment. The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Karrae Starr was 18 years old at the time.

