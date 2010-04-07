Sikeston man killed in motorcycle crash

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Sikeston man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in New Madrid County.

According to the crash report, 52-year-old Keith Williams was killed when he failed to negotiate a curve on Highway AA around 12:15 Wednesday morning. The crash scene is about a mile south of Miner.

Williams ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The highway patrol reports Williams was driving a 1985 Honda VT100 cruiser style motorcycle.

His passenger, 49-year-old Brenda Harris also of Sikeston received moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by helicopter.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.