Cape police searching for suspect who tried to rob people at knife point

CAPE GIRADEAU (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect who reportedly tried to rob several people with a knife late Tuesday evening.

Cape Girardeau police said the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Themis. Police said there were around two or three victims, all of whom were able to fight-off their attacker.

It's unclear whether the suspect was able to steal anything from the victims.

