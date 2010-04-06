Cape police searching for attempted robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape police searching for suspect who tried to rob people at knife point

By Greg Webb, Producer
CAPE GIRADEAU (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect who reportedly tried to rob several people with a knife late Tuesday evening.

Cape Girardeau police said the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Themis.  Police said there were around two or three victims, all of whom were able to fight-off their attacker.

It's unclear whether the suspect was able to steal anything from the victims.

No further information was available.  Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates as they become available.

