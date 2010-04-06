7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 has rattled northern Sumatra in Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday.

The quake struck at 2215 GMT (5:15 a.m. local time) and was 205 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Sibolga, in Sumatra, Indonesia and 1,425 kilometers (880 miles) northwest of Jakarta, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A tsunami watch was issued for the region, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported blackouts in Medan and Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh Province.

The quake was 46 kilometers (28.6 miles) deep, the USGS said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Stay with Heartland News & KFVS12.com for the latest on this breaking story.

