$365,000 wood chipper destroyed by fire

By Heartland News

CAYCE, KY (KFVS) - A large, industrial wood chipper is destroyed after a fire broke out Monday.

It happened Monday afternoon on Middle Road in Cayce.  A Hogzilla brand wood chipper caught fire at the wood yard.

The chipper is owned by Central Paving Company out of Paducah.

The 104,000 pound chipper can chip about 160 tons of material per hour.  It was valued at $365,000.  The chipper is total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Cayce Fire Department and Fulton Fire Department responded to the fire. 

No one was injured.

