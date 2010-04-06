Roy Blunt talks health care in Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Congressman Roy Blunt held a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning on the health care reform bill.

He met with voters in Cape Girardeau at a clinic.

Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson also answered questions.

At least 25 people attended, voicing their serious concerns over the matter.

The Congressman says he, too, has issues with the bill.

"Well, everybody has some view of health care," Blunt said. "Either as a doctor or somebody who works in the health care field generally or as a patient. And you see that one of the overriding concerns is government not only making the system that works now not work at all, but government also getting in a place where they can make decisions that doctors and patients ought to make."

The Congressman says he plans more stops like this in his bid for a Senate seat.

