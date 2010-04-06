Carbondale Police look for armed robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Police look for armed robbery suspect

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business on Friday.

Police say the suspect walked into a business on the 200 block of South Wall Street about 3:15 a.m. Friday and displayed a knife.  He demanded money and left.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's, 6'00" tall, weighing 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, long eyelashes, wearing a hat, a bandana covering the lower half of his face, a long-sleeved black shirt over a light colored polo style shirt and gray sweat pants.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the police department at 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 549-COPS (2677).

