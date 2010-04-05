Carbondale Police release suspect's name after standoff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Police release suspect's name after standoff

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
James Jamison (Source: Carbondale Police Department) James Jamison (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

By Heartland News

CARBDONALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Police release the name of a man arrested after a standoff Monday afternoon.

A Jackson County judge sets bond for a Murphsyboro man involved in a standoff with Carbondale police at $500.

Police arrested James Jamison of Murphysboro more than two hours after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at 619 North Springer at 2:57 p.m. Monday.

Carbondale Police Chief Jody O'Guinn says Jamison barricaded himself, his girlfriend and their infant child in the home.

O'Guinn says Jamison refused to leave the home or speak with officers Monday afternoon.

Police say he also would not let the woman leave the house or speak to officers.

"When we have someone who is barricaded in the house and not allow us in who we do not know whether or not he has weapons inside, whether not there's been some individual harm," O'Guinn said.  "Since we don't know what we are going into that we have our tactical response team."

The Carbondale Police Department and Southern Illinois University Carbondale Police Department Special Response Team entered the home at 5:30 after obtaining a search warrant.

Jamison was arrested for obstruction of justice and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

No one was hurt.

