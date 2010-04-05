Chaffee water referendum not supported by everyone

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - Chaffee city leaders say a referendum on the ballot would help the community, but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.

If the bond referendum passes, some say water bills could go up as much as $60 per month. Some people say it's just what the city needs to fix the water issues, but others think this is the wrong way to go about it.

"We have a lot of low income families here and I don't see how they're ever going to make that payment," said Jennifer Vandeven of Chaffee.

Vandeven says her water bill is about $30 a month right now. If the bond passes, she says she'll pay more for water than electricity.

But Chaffee city council member Steve Louks says this increase must pass.

"We're trying to be proactive as a council. It's not a matter of if something needs to be done but when," said Louks.

The council member says the money will go toward new sewage and water lines and will bring several improvements to the water treatment plant.

But Vandeven says all that isn't necessary.

"My thoughts are, why don't we fix the part that's broken? It doesn't need to be an entire system overhaul," Vandeven said.

Although a lot of people are opposed to the issue, several do support it. Louks says he's hopeful it will pass. If not, he says it will have to go on the ballot again, or the city will eventually be forced to look into loans or grants which could cost customers more.

