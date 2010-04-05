Cape Girardeau, MO man accused of shooting, killing pit bull faces charges

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after being accused of shooting and killing a dog tied up in its own yard.

Police say Morrie Lee Carwile shot a pit bull that Carwile says attacked his great pyrenees.

According to police when Carwile's daughter took the great pyrenees for a walk, it got off its leash and walked to where the pit bull was chained to a fence. The dogs then fought.

Carwile told police that the fighting had stopped by the time he arrived but he shot the pit bull because it lunged at him.

Carwile also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence for hiding a gun from police.

