Caruthersville, MO students will graduate after four years of classes in trailers

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) - On April 2nd, 2006 things in Caruthersville changed forever. The tornado that hit Marmaduke moved east ripping through the bootheel of Missouri leaving one person dead, businesses and homes destroyed, and a high school demolished.

Four years later the school is closer to being back to where they were before the tornado. For high school students, the reminders of that fateful day are all around them.



"We're in trailers. We don't have a building, we don't have tile floors, we don't have a cafeteria or a gym to play all our games at," said senior Kelsey Faulkner.

For the past four years high school students have attended class in temporary classrooms inside FEMA trailers. The first students to enter the trailers for a full school year as freshmen are now getting ready to graduate having spent their *entire* high school career in those buildings.

"For us it's going to be sad because this is our high school this is our high school experience," said Faulkner.

It's an experience very different from what most people get to have.



"We never got to so we don't know what it was like," said senior John Gale.

There are seven trailers students have classes in with some classes in the middle school.

"The worst is the winter time walking in the winter when it's snowing," said senior Christa Bradley.

"You're outside all the time running around in snow, sleet, rain," said Gale.



The biggest section of their school has ten classrooms where these students have grown up together through the good times and bad.

"We've been through the ringer together! It's tough and we all stuck together and we made it," said senior Aundria Motton.

"I can't say any negative things about it I like my classmates and that's what makes it fun," said Faulkner.



In addition to having no building of their own students don't even have lockers.



"We just keep everything in the cars keep everything in the classrooms," said Gale.

Even though this school has made being a high school student more difficult it is still their school and some say they will miss it.



"We can't drive by and say, ‘I went to high school there'. We can look at an empty lot and say, ‘Our high school was there in trailers'," said Faulkner.



"I'm glad for the class behind me because of the building but it's something I never had," said Bradley.

Advice from seniors to their underclassmen in Caruthersville is to cherish their building and appreciate it while they're there. The new high school is scheduled to open next fall.

