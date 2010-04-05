Teen charged with breaking into church to allegedly view porn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MS Teen charged with breaking into church to allegedly view porn

Tyler Pruitt (Source: Wayne County, MS Sheriff's Department) Tyler Pruitt (Source: Wayne County, MS Sheriff's Department)

By David McRaney - email and Terrica Washington - email

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A teenager has been arrested in Wayne County and charged with breaking into a church where he allegedly used a computer inside to view pornography.

Riverside Baptist church set up a hidden camera, the kind designed to capture images of wildlife, after the last break-in, one of many which they said began in August of 2009.

Tyler Pruitt, 18, was identified as a suspect after the Wayne County Sheriff's Department responded to a Wednesday report of a burglary at the church and viewed photos taken by the hidden camera.

Police discovered the building had been forcibly entered. It was also discovered the church's computer was used to access pornographic websites.

Pruitt was taken into custody by police investigators.

Police said they believed Pruitt may have entered the church three times to use the computers and telephone to access pornographic websites and toll 900 numbers.
 
Pruitt was charged with six counts of burglary of a church.

Wayne County Justice Court Judge Jane Hutto set Pruitt's bond at $18,000.

The case goes before a grand jury in July.

A thumb drive and a video recorder was also recovered during the arrest which had been taken during a previous burglary.

Copyright 2010 WDAM. All rights reserved.

