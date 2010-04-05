Tractor pulls down power line in Scott City

By Heartland News

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - About 10-15 homes in Scott City lost power for a short time Monday after a tractor pulled a power line down in town.

A tractor caught one of the power lines, drug it, broke a post and damaged another one, according to a Scott City police officer.

It happened about 10 a.m. Monday near the railroad tracks on Main Street. Route N to the railroad tracks was shut down until crews fixed the line.

