Easter Egg Safety Tips

By Heartland News & AP

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS/AP) – Easter eggs are part of the holiday, but parents should make sure they're safe before letting their little bunnies enjoy them.

Food safety experts say as tempting as they are, hard-boiled and colored eggs collected during Easter egg hunts shouldn't be eaten. They could be contaminated, and they may have been sitting out in warm weather for too long to be safe.

Instead, experts recommend making two batches of eggs - one that's safely stored in the refrigerator to be eaten and another for the hunt.

Raw and cooked eggs should not be left out of the refrigerator for more than two hours because of the risk of bacteria like salmonella.

Eggs also shouldn't be stored in the refrigerator door because experts say that's the warmest place in the fridge. Instead, keep eggs in their cartons on a shelf.

Eggs should be eaten no later than three weeks after the "sell-by" date printed on the carton.

