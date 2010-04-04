ATV crash forces teen to spend Easter in hospital

by Heartland News

EAST PRARIE, MO (KFVS) - The crash happened around 3:15 Saturday afternoon on County Road 526, three and a half miles east of East Prarie.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Nicole Keeter of Springfield, MO was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound when she lost control, went off the road and flipped.

The teen was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.