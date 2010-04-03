Better Business Bureau warns of iPad spam scams

By Heartland News

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to stay away from online offers to become a "tester" to get a free iPad.

The BBB says it's a deal too good to be true.

Apple's new touch-screen computer, the iPad, hits store shelves Saturday, and the BBB says scammers are trying to take advantage of the excitement over the new product.

Spam e-mails are popping up trying to find "product testers" for the iPad. Some say you have to provide an e-mail address and password, others say you have to buy items first and provide your credit card number.

The BBB recommends if you receive one of those E-mails, you should just hit "delete".

