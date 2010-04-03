Fire destroys Haywood City home

By Heartland News

HAYWOOD CITY, MO (KFVS) - A Scott County home is destroyed by fire Friday night. Scott County officials say a call came in around 9 p.m. Friday reporting a structure fire on Hickory Street.

Vanduser, Morley, Scott County Rural and Sikeston Fire Departments were called in to battle the blaze. Crews were on scene until just after 11 p.m.

The house appears to be a total loss, but there's no word this morning on what may have caused it.

No one was injured in the fire.

