Heartland teen dies in ATV crash

By Julia Bruck - bioemail

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -  A Heartland couple mourns the loss of their son after an A-T-V crash.  Illinois State Police responded to Saline Landing Road in Hardin County just after 8:00 Thursday night.    

According to Hardin County Coroner Roger Little, 16-year old Paul Burton was outside playing with his family near their home.  Little said Burton took the ATV, he had worked to buy, out for a ride.

When the teenager failed to come back, his father went looking for him.  Little said Burton was found in a ditch.  The teen was taken to Hardin County General Hospital, where he later died.  Little said, Burton did not have a helmet on and suffered head trauma.

"Go either get your helmet out of the closet or go to the shop and buy a new one.  The new ones, they have made major improvements in the helmet," Little said. 

"They are not as hot as they used to be.  They're not as heavy as they used to be and they could keep you from dying in an accident," Little added.

Illinois State Police said Burton lost control of the ATV on lose gravel, ran off the road, and then hit some trees. 

Little said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.  However, authorities believe speed might be a factor.

Funeral arguments are pending at Cox Funeral Home in Rosiclare, IL.

