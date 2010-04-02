Heartland teen dies in ATV accident

By Julia Bruck

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Heartland family mourns the loss of their son after an ATV accident. Illinois State Police responded to Saline Landing Road in Hardin County just after 8:00 Thursday night.

According to Hardin County Coroner Roger Little, 16-year-old Paul Burton was outside playing with his family near their home. Little said Burton took the ATV he had worked to buy out for a ride. But when the teenager did not come back, his father when looking for him.

Little said Burton was found in a ditch. The teen was taken to Hardin County General Hospital, where he later died. Little said Burton was not wearing a helmet on and suffered head trauma.

"Go either get your helmet out of the closet or go to the shop and buy a new one," said Little. "The new ones, they have made major improvements in helmets. They are not as hot as they used to be. They're not as heavy as they used to be and they could keep you from dying in an accident."

Illinois State Police said Burton lost control of the ATV on lose gravel, ran off the road, and then hit some trees. Little said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident. However, authorities said speed might be a factor.

Funeral arguments are pending at Cox Funeral Home in Rosiclare, IL.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.