Stephen Sigley from Johnston City, IL is in the Air Force National Guard. He is truly missed by friends, family, and the community. I am a close friend of his, and things just aren't the same without him here. He e-mails me and sends pictures every now and then, but it isn't the same as talking to him and seeing him. I'm not real sure where he is, last I heard it was Kuwait. Just want him to know he is very much missed and we can't wait until he gets his job done and returns home!

Love, Ashley

