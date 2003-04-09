Paul Womack

Sgt. Paul Bradley Womack, 101st Airborne, 551st MP Co. out of Ft. Campbell, KY. He is the son of Cathy Hinton of Vienna; Grandson of Paul Spiller of Cobden. He was raised and went to school in Vienna, IL. He has one sister, Audrey Hinton of Vienna. He moved to Belleville and later joined the army. After six months in the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Coomes. He was last stationed at Fort Campbell before being deployed to the Middle East. Prior to his last deployment he found out that he would be a FATHER for the first time in May. He is expecting a beautiful baby girl. Thank you for your coverage and support of OUR troops.

Lonnie Hinton