Mitchell Mullins

Mitchell Mullins, E3 USN, 19 from Thompsonville, IL.   He is aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD6) which was deployed Jan 17, 2003  to the Persian Gulf.   He works in maintenance div.   He has 2 brothers Rhett USMC in Japan & Dirk USN in Iraq. Parents Wendi (Bybee) Neal, Thompsonville, IL & Jeff Mullins West Frankfort, IL

 

