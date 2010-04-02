Pilot OK after plane crash near Malden

By Heartland News

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) - A crop duster crashed in an open field Friday morning near Malden.

Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder says the pilot of the crop duster is OK. Holder says the man had only a small knot on his foot.

It happened along County Road 102 just northwest of the Malden Airport.

Holder says as the pilot of a crop duster approached the tree line, he got in a downdraft causing him to clip the trees and lose control of his plane.

The plane landed in an open field.

The fuselage of the plane burst into flames. The sheriff says the plane is most likely totaled.

The pilot was flying out of Gideon, Missouri.

The pilot was the only one in the plane.

The FAA is investigating.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.