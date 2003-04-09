Dirk Mullins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dirk Mullins

Dirk Mullins, Corpsman USN, 22 from Thompsonville, IL. He is a field trained medic. He was deployed to Kuwait Feb 2003 and currently in Iraq near front with Marine division. He has 2 brothers, Rhett USMC in Japan & Mitchell USN in Persian Gulf.   Parents Wendi(Bybee) Neal, Thompsonville, IL & Jeff Mullins, West Frankfort, IL

 

Powered by Frankly