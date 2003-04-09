Rhett Mullins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cpl Rhett Mullins, USMC,  23, from Thompsonville, IL. Motor Transport Operations Chief of his unit.   He is  in Okinawa, Japan ending 6 mo scheduled duty.   He has 2 brothers in USN Dirk & Mitchell who are  in Iraq & Persian Gulf. Parents  Wendi (Bybee) Neal, Thompsonville, IL & Jeff Mullins, West Frankfort, IL

