Python reportedly on the loose in small Scott Co. town

By Crystal Britt - bio | email
DIEHLSTADT, MO (KFVS) - Neighbors are worried about a large, exotic reptile that's apparently slithering about in their town.
"We don't know for sure if the snake's under there or he's gotten away," said Barbara Sadler.
A few days ago, Barbara Sadler says her son called a bug exterminator to come check for termites under his home on Swank Street in Diehlstadt.
"When the bug man crawled under the house he came right back out," said Sadler.
That's because he allegedly saw something you just don't normally see in southeast Missouri.
"It was anywhere from a seven to ten foot long albino python wrapped up underneath there coiled up," Sadler said. "It had just eaten. It had a full belly."
The homeowners called the sheriff's office who then contacted the conservation department.
"You see them all the time on TV, but it's definitely a first time for me," said Mississippi County Conservation Agent Ben Stratton.
Ben Stratton is new on the job, and guess what? He doesn't like snakes.
"Not a big fan if I don't know where they are. If I see them I'm okay with them," he said.
People are worried about their kids, and their animals.
"We've not seen cats, no cats. That's got us worried", said Sadler.
It's definitely the talk of the town.
"If I see it I'm going to run like a little girl and scream," one teen said.
Right now it's a mystery, the homeowner has reportedly used ammonia and moth balls to try and force the snake out. No word, if that worked.
Neighbors have their own theories as to where the snake originated from, saying it perhaps belonged to a man who used to live in the area. He was known for having exotic pets. Many believe he might have released the python before he left town.
People just want it found.
"We do want it resolved quickly," said Sadler.
"Maybe put a search out for it. Get it somehow," said Keno Campbell.
Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.