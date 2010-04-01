Making the Grade - Paducah Tilghman High School

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Tilghman High School has something you probably haven't seen in a classroom before--a seismometer.

A seismometer is used to measure motions of the ground, including those generated by earthquakes. With the recent Haiti and Chile earthquakes this new piece of equipment is earth shattering.

"It's extremely rare for kids this age to be involved with anything as far as a seismometer goes," said teacher Nancy Mullenax.

Mullenax teamed up with fellow teacher Alan Graham Tucker to make Tilghman High School home of a seismometer and they say this is bringing a huge interactive element into their classrooms.

"Anytime you can get away from literature, students, adults, anyone will get more excited about it and it sticks with them better," Tucker said.

Teachers say the learning goes way beyond a classroom.

"We get to see how our seismometer picks up on world earthquakes, like the Haiti and Chile earthquakes," Tucker said.

Mullenax and Tucker says this first-hand experience makes a deeper impact on the students and that is their main goal.

If you would like to monitor Tilghman's seismometer as well as others around the country check out the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Research website.

