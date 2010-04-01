Police look for driver of car involved in hit and run with scooter

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are looking for a car involved in a hit and run crash.

The wreck happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Good Hope and Spanish.

Witnesses on the scene say the driver of a compact silver car collided with a woman on a scooter and kept on driving.

The woman on the scooter was going east on Good Hope Street when the driver of the car also turned east and they collided.

Paramedics took the woman to St. Francis Medical Center. No word on her condition.

