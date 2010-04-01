April Fool's Day bank robbery doesn't quite work out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April Fool's Day bank robbery doesn't quite work out

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect

By Heartland News

WOODLAWN, IL (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies and the FBI are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a bank in Woodlawn Thursday afternoon.

At 1:33 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call from a employee of the Community First State Bank of the Heartland.  According to sheriff Roger Mulch, the employee said a man walked into the bank with a note ordering the teller to put all the money she had into a bag.  The note also said the suspect had a gun.

In an attempt to stall the suspect, the teller said she would go get her manager.  The suspect turned around, walked out of the bank and left in a car.

Mulch described the suspect as a white male, heavy build, 30-35 years old, around 5-9" or 5'-10," about 240-250 lbs.  He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a dark, zipped-up coat and an orange or red ball cap.  He also wore eyeglasses and had a partial beard.

Mulch asks anyone with information about this crime to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (618) 244-8004.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly