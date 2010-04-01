April Fool's Day bank robbery doesn't quite work out

By Heartland News

WOODLAWN, IL (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies and the FBI are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a bank in Woodlawn Thursday afternoon.

At 1:33 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call from a employee of the Community First State Bank of the Heartland. According to sheriff Roger Mulch, the employee said a man walked into the bank with a note ordering the teller to put all the money she had into a bag. The note also said the suspect had a gun.

In an attempt to stall the suspect, the teller said she would go get her manager. The suspect turned around, walked out of the bank and left in a car.

Mulch described the suspect as a white male, heavy build, 30-35 years old, around 5-9" or 5'-10," about 240-250 lbs. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a dark, zipped-up coat and an orange or red ball cap. He also wore eyeglasses and had a partial beard.

Mulch asks anyone with information about this crime to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (618) 244-8004.

