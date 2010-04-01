Paducah Police search for 3rd suspect after armed robbery

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police search for a third suspect after an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant late Wednesday night.

Employees at the Burger King at 3950 on Hinkleville Road says two men with handguns came into the restaurant at 11:33 p.m. and demanded money. The men got away with cash and fed in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested 22-year-old Patrick Booker of Paducah, and 20-year-old Thomas Rawles, of Paducah. A third suspect fled from police.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Titus Rush of Paducah. He is described as a black male, 6'1", 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Rush's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police at 444-8548 or call 911.

