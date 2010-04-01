Paducah Police search for 3rd suspect after armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Police search for 3rd suspect after armed robbery

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Titus Rush (Source: McCracken County Jail) Titus Rush (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Patrick Booker (Source: McCracken County Jail) Patrick Booker (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Thomas Rawles (Source: McCracken County Jail) Thomas Rawles (Source: McCracken County Jail)

By Christy Hendricks

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police search for a third suspect after an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant late Wednesday night.

Employees at the Burger King at 3950 on Hinkleville Road says two men with handguns came into the restaurant at 11:33 p.m. and demanded money.  The men got away with cash and fed in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested 22-year-old Patrick Booker of Paducah, and 20-year-old Thomas Rawles, of Paducah.  A third suspect fled from police.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Titus Rush of Paducah.  He is described as a black male, 6'1", 150 pounds.  He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Rush's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police at 444-8548 or call 911.

