Fire destroys bar in Potosi

By Heartland News

POTOSI, MO (KFVS) - A fire destroyed a bar in Washington County, Missouri Tuesday.

The Lakeview Watering Hole and Grill in Potosi is considered a total loss.

When fire crews arrived on the scene Tuesday, flames were already shooting through the roof.

Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but have since been released.

The dispatcher says the building is owned by family of the Potosi police chief.

At this time investigators are still searching for a cause.

