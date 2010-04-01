Coroner: Carbon monoxide cause of death for father, son

A father and son were killed in an early morning fire Tuesday just outside New Madrid on Route U.

A father and son were killed in an early morning fire Tuesday just outside New Madrid on Route U.

By Heartland News

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - New Madrid County Coroner Jimmy McSpadden says carbon monoxide was the cause of death after an early morning fire Tuesday near New Madrid.

Father and son, Raymond and Phillip Patterson were found dead in their house along Route U just west of New Madrid.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m., according to New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens. It's about one mile off of Hwy. 61.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but says it did start in the west end of the house. The state fire marshal are investigating to determine a cause of the fire.

No one else was in the house at the time the fire broke out.

Fire crews from New Madrid, Portageville, and Lilbourn spent about an hour fighting the fire Tuesday morning.

Stevens says the sheriff's office received multiple 911 calls from people passing by the house.

The house is a total loss.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.